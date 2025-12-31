Justice Sought in Fursatganj: A Community's Outcry

In Fursatganj, a small village has been shaken by a heartbreaking incident involving a 13-year-old Dalit girl who was reportedly raped, according to police statements.

The alleged assault took place on December 30, when the minor was confronted by a youth from her village while she was in a field. The suspect is accused of dragging her to a tubewell, assaulting her, and issuing threats to intimidate her into silence.

Upon returning home, the distressed girl confided in her mother, who promptly reported the crime to local law enforcement. Authorities have registered an FIR and are coordinating efforts to arrest the suspect, with multiple police teams on the hunt.