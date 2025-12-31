Left Menu

Justice Sought in Fursatganj: A Community's Outcry

A 13-year-old Dalit girl was reportedly raped in Fursatganj. The incident occurred when she was in a field, allegedly attacked by a local youth. After revealing the assault to her mother, the family reported the crime to authorities. Police have filed charges and are actively searching for the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 31-12-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 09:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Fursatganj, a small village has been shaken by a heartbreaking incident involving a 13-year-old Dalit girl who was reportedly raped, according to police statements.

The alleged assault took place on December 30, when the minor was confronted by a youth from her village while she was in a field. The suspect is accused of dragging her to a tubewell, assaulting her, and issuing threats to intimidate her into silence.

Upon returning home, the distressed girl confided in her mother, who promptly reported the crime to local law enforcement. Authorities have registered an FIR and are coordinating efforts to arrest the suspect, with multiple police teams on the hunt.

