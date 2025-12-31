Police Foil Attempted Land Encroachment on Sacred 'Karbala' Site

Authorities have taken swift action in Ranjitpur Chilbila, arresting four suspects accused of trying to encroach on a sacred 'karbala' site. The incident, which unfolded on Tuesday, saw individuals arriving with heavy machinery, sparking a strong reaction from the local community.

Responding to the disturbance, law enforcement intervened promptly, bringing the situation under control. Police managed to seize the JCB machines used in the alleged encroachment attempt. The operation involved police officers headed by Circle Officer (City) Prashant Raj, who emphasized the importance of maintaining communal harmony.

A case has been registered following a complaint from Haider Ali, president of the local Muharram Committee. The charges include allegations of damaging religious sentiments and disturbing public peace. Meanwhile, the suspects, identified as Vijay Maurya, Vishal Maurya, Anoop Shrivastava, and Ankit Jaiswal, are under investigation, authorities reported on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)