Police Foil Attempted Land Encroachment on Sacred 'Karbala' Site

Four individuals have been arrested for allegedly attempting to forcibly take over the 'karbala' land in Ranjitpur Chilbila. The suspects reached the site with JCB machines, reportedly damaging the area and inciting local protests. The police intervened, seized the machines, and registered a case for disrupting communal peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 31-12-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 14:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Authorities have taken swift action in Ranjitpur Chilbila, arresting four suspects accused of trying to encroach on a sacred 'karbala' site. The incident, which unfolded on Tuesday, saw individuals arriving with heavy machinery, sparking a strong reaction from the local community.

Responding to the disturbance, law enforcement intervened promptly, bringing the situation under control. Police managed to seize the JCB machines used in the alleged encroachment attempt. The operation involved police officers headed by Circle Officer (City) Prashant Raj, who emphasized the importance of maintaining communal harmony.

A case has been registered following a complaint from Haider Ali, president of the local Muharram Committee. The charges include allegations of damaging religious sentiments and disturbing public peace. Meanwhile, the suspects, identified as Vijay Maurya, Vishal Maurya, Anoop Shrivastava, and Ankit Jaiswal, are under investigation, authorities reported on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

