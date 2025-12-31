Major Arms Cache Discovered in Chhattisgarh: A Shocking Find in Maoist Stronghold

A significant discovery was made by security forces on Tuesday when a cache of arms and ammunition, associated with Maoists, was retrieved from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, as confirmed by the police on Wednesday.

During a tactical sweep through a forested hill near Gondpalli village, the 159th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, alongside district police, uncovered the Maoist stash. The operation was launched from Urssangal camp amidst ongoing anti-Naxal measures.

The seized materials included a bolt-action rifle, three muzzle-loading guns, a 12-bore single-barrel rifle, and numerous rounds of ammunition for various rifles. These weapons were discreetly hidden by Naxalites, presumably for use against security personnel, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)