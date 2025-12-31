Left Menu

Major Arms Cache Discovered in Chhattisgarh: A Shocking Find in Maoist Stronghold

Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district uncovered a large cache of arms and ammunition linked to Maoists. During an anti-Naxal operation, a joint force of CRPF and local police seized various weapons including rifles and live rounds hidden in a forest near Gondpalli village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 31-12-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 14:14 IST
Major Arms Cache Discovered in Chhattisgarh: A Shocking Find in Maoist Stronghold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant discovery was made by security forces on Tuesday when a cache of arms and ammunition, associated with Maoists, was retrieved from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, as confirmed by the police on Wednesday.

During a tactical sweep through a forested hill near Gondpalli village, the 159th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, alongside district police, uncovered the Maoist stash. The operation was launched from Urssangal camp amidst ongoing anti-Naxal measures.

The seized materials included a bolt-action rifle, three muzzle-loading guns, a 12-bore single-barrel rifle, and numerous rounds of ammunition for various rifles. These weapons were discreetly hidden by Naxalites, presumably for use against security personnel, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosive Haul: Tonk Police Seize 150 Kg of Ammonium Nitrate in Dramatic Operation

Explosive Haul: Tonk Police Seize 150 Kg of Ammonium Nitrate in Dramatic Ope...

 India
2
Tragic Ordeal: Woman Gang-Raped in Moving Van

Tragic Ordeal: Woman Gang-Raped in Moving Van

 India
3
Government Bolsters Exporters with Rs 4,531 Crore Market Access Support

Government Bolsters Exporters with Rs 4,531 Crore Market Access Support

 India
4
India Calls Out Bangladesh Over Rising Violence Against Hindu Minorities

India Calls Out Bangladesh Over Rising Violence Against Hindu Minorities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025