Supreme Court Breaks Tradition with First Winter Vacation Court

For the first time, India's Supreme Court held vacation courts during the winter break, as Chief Justice Surya Kant presided over urgent cases. The initiative aimed to tackle pressing matters involving life, liberty, and urgent judicial intervention. Changes in standard procedures were also introduced to enhance court management.

In a historic move, the Supreme Court of India convened vacation courts during the winter break, chaired by Chief Justice Surya Kant. This was the first occurrence of its kind, targeting urgent petitions related to life, liberty, and disputes necessitating immediate judicial consideration.

Until now, the apex court only functioned during extended summer breaks, but with the new partial court working days policy, the court opened its doors even during the shorter winter holiday. A statement from the court underscored the need for swift attention to critical legal matters during the recess period.

Alongside hearing urgent cases, the Supreme Court introduced a standard operating procedure to streamline court processes. This involves timelines for oral arguments and encourages written submissions, all part of a broader plan unveiled by CJI Kant to rationalize judicial efficiency.

