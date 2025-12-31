Govt Unveils 2026 Calendar Showcasing India’s Vision of Sewa, Sushasan, Samriddhi

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. L. Murugan, today released the Government of India Calendar 2026, describing it as more than a datekeeper—rather, a powerful medium narrating India’s ongoing transformation and collective march towards Viksit Bharat@2047.

|The 2026 edition centres on the theme “Bharat@2026: Sewa, Sushasan and Samriddhi” (Service, Good Governance and Inclusive Prosperity). The Minister emphasised that the calendar symbolizes an India increasingly confident in its identity, strengthened by resilient institutions, and driven by a long-term governance vision aligned with citizen welfare.

Calendar as a Mirror of Governance Priorities

Dr. Murugan underscored that the annual national calendar has evolved into an instrument of public communication, highlighting the government’s commitment to people-centric governance, effective service delivery, and administrative reforms that build trust between state and citizen.

He noted that 2025 was a year of significant structural reforms that bolstered India’s economic stability and deepened inclusive growth. Key measures included:

Tax relief under the simplified new tax regime

GST 2.0 rationalisation, resulting in reduced compliances and improved efficiency

Rollout of the four Labour Codes, aimed at ease of doing business and worker welfare

Targeted employment-generation initiatives, strengthening productivity and economic momentum

These reforms, he said, reinforce the government’s broader goal of ensuring that every segment of society benefits from national growth.

Twelve Themes Reflecting India’s Development Path

The 2026 Calendar features twelve thematic monthly sheets, each highlighting a pillar of national development and the aspirations of a new India:

January – Atmanirbharta se Atmavishwas: Showcasing progress in domestic manufacturing, innovation, and Make in India initiatives.

February – Samriddh Kisan, Samriddh Bharat: Recognising the central role of farmers, agricultural reforms, and enhanced market linkages.

March – Nari Shakti for New India: Celebrating women-led development and expanding opportunities in governance, entrepreneurship, and STEM.

April – Saralikaran se Sashaktikaran: Spotlighting simplified governance, reduced red-tape, and digital public services.

May – Veerta se Vijay Tak: Operation Sindoor: Honouring the bravery and sacrifices of India’s armed forces and strategic missions.

June – Swasth Bharat, Samriddh Bharat: Focusing on health system strengthening, Ayushman Bharat expansion, and wellness initiatives.

July – Vanchiton ka Samman: Affirming dignity, rights, and welfare measures for the most vulnerable communities.

August – Yuva Shakti, Rashtra Shakti: Showcasing youth empowerment, skilling programs, and innovation ecosystems.

September – Gati, Shakti, Pragati: Highlighting infrastructure expansion, multimodal connectivity, and digital transformation.

October – Parampara se Pragati Tak: Celebrating India’s civilisational heritage while fostering modern progress.

November – Sabka Saath, Sabka Samman: Reinforcing inclusive growth, social justice, and equal opportunity.

December – Vishva Bandhu Bharat: Presenting India’s role as a trusted global partner and contributor to global peace, stability, and development.

Inclusivity Through Language and Accessibility

Smt. Kanchan Prasad, Director General (CBC), highlighted that the 2026 edition is published in 13 Indian languages, reflecting the government’s commitment to cultural and linguistic inclusivity. This multilingual approach aims to deepen citizen engagement nationwide.

The launch event was attended by senior officials, including Shri Prabhat, Additional Secretary (Ministry of I&B), and Smt. Anupama Bhatnagar, Director General (PIB). The dignitaries extended New Year greetings and expressed confidence that 2026 will be a year of accelerated progress and collective national resolve.