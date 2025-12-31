India's First Land Stack: Revolutionizing Land Governance

The Minister of State for Rural Development, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, has unveiled India's first 'land stack' in Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu. This pioneering digital initiative is designed to consolidate all land records into a singular, accessible platform.

According to the Ministry of Rural Development, this launch represents a transformative step in modernizing India's land administration infrastructure as part of the Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme (DILRMP). The initiative seeks to usher in an era of transparent and citizen-centric land governance, harmonizing historical records with cutting-edge digital standards.

The land stack is inspired by successful models in nations such as Singapore, the UK, and Finland. It serves to eliminate fragmented information across departments, offering citizens and government bodies a streamlined, single-window access to pertinent land and property data. This advancement is set to enhance citizen convenience, reduce risks associated with property transactions, and foster better decision-making processes through improved inter-departmental coordination and data-driven governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)