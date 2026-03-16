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Greece's Massive Defense Overhaul: Bold Moves in Military Modernization

The Greek parliamentary committee has approved a major defense enhancement plan, including a three-billion euro air and drone defense system and the upgrade of 38 F-16 fighter jets, totaling four billion euros. This initiative is part of Greece's broader strategy to modernize its armed forces amid ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:12 IST
Greece's Massive Defense Overhaul: Bold Moves in Military Modernization
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In a significant boost to national defense capabilities, a Greek parliamentary committee has given the go-ahead for a comprehensive military upgrade. This includes a three-billion euro investment in a state-of-the-art air and drone defense system, alongside a billion-euro plan to modernize 38 additional F-16 fighter jets. Confidential sources confirmed these details exclusively to Reuters.

The ambitious defense project, dubbed "Achilles Shield," will see Greece potentially collaborating with Israel for the supply of sophisticated missile systems. The upgrade plan coincides with the Greek government's broader commitment to allocate a total of €28 billion by 2036 to revamp its military infrastructure. This is part of a strategic maneuver to ensure regional security and keep stride with neighboring Turkey.

Beyond fighter jets, Greece is also enhancing its naval strength with upgrades to four MEKO 200 frigates and securing a new maintenance deal for C29J military transport aircraft. These measures await final approval from KYSEA, the nation's chief defense decision-making authority. The recent debt crisis recovery has made this assertive defense posture feasible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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