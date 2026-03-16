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Boosting Agriculture: Urgent Call for Increased Budget & Modernization

A Parliamentary panel has urged for increased budget allocations to the agriculture department to tackle challenges like climate change and market volatility. Recommendations include subsidies on electric tractors, AI integration, and enhanced public investments to strengthen agriculture's role in poverty reduction and economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:42 IST
Boosting Agriculture: Urgent Call for Increased Budget & Modernization
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A Parliamentary panel has called for an increase in the budget allocation for the agriculture department. This appeal seeks to address challenges such as climate change and market volatility that impact farmers adversely. The report was presented by the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Food Processing in the Lok Sabha.

The committee recommends initiatives including subsidies for electric tractors and educational support for farmers' children. It also stresses the importance of integrating Artificial Intelligence with precision farming to optimize agricultural inputs, like water and fertilizers.

The panel highlights the agriculture sector's vital role, noting it occupies 46.1% of the workforce but contributes a mere one-fifth of the national income. A higher investment in agriculture, they argue, could lead to inclusive growth and economic stability, essential in battling poverty and ensuring food security.

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