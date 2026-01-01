NIA Achieves 92% Conviction Rate Amid Major Terror Probes
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recorded over a 92% conviction rate, highlighting significant breakthroughs like the extradition of 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana. Strengthening anti-terror capabilities and fostering inter-agency collaborations, the NIA made strides against LWE, Khalistani terrorists, and cryptocurrency-related crimes, arresting 276 people in 55 cases.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) achieved an impressive conviction rate exceeding 92% this year. Notable among its accomplishments is the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, marking a key breakthrough in the investigation.
The NIA's efforts translated into significant advancements in anti-terror capabilities, supported by the development of databases like 'Lost/Looted Recovered' Government Weapons and the Organised Crime Network, enhancing inter-agency collaboration through real-time information sharing.
The agency also focused on diversifying its investigative scope, including tackling cryptocurrency-related crimes, arresting high-profile individuals like gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, and targeting organized crime networks and human trafficking syndicates, adding momentum to the fight against terrorism.
