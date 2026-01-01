Ajay Singhal Takes Charge: New Vision for Haryana Police

Ajay Singhal, a senior IPS officer, took over as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana on Thursday, following his appointment by the state government. The position was vacated after the retirement of O P Singh.

Addressing the media, Singhal expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for entrusting him with the role, emphasizing his commitment to maintaining law and order in Haryana. He detailed plans to combat cybercrime, narcotics, and extortion, ensuring strict action against offenders.

Singhal also addressed criticisms regarding the state's law and order situation by highlighting Haryana's rising GDP and increasing investments. He emphasized that corruption within the force would be met with the strictest measures. An alumnus of IIT Delhi, Singhal hails from Rewari district.

(With inputs from agencies.)