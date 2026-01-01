Left Menu

MoSPI Unveils New Logo and Mascot to Highlight Data's Role in Development

The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) unveiled a new logo and mascot to emphasize data's significance in national development. The logo symbolizes transparency and good governance, while the mascot embodies MoSPI's values of accuracy and data-driven governance, aimed at enhancing public outreach and modernizing its identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 16:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has introduced a new logo that underscores the critical role of data in the nation's development. Launched to modernize its institutional image, the logo and mascot aim to enhance MoSPI's public outreach and highlight official statistics' role in nation-building.

According to MoSPI, the new logo signifies the ministry's dedication to supporting India's data-driven governance, transparency, and progress. Notably, the Ashoka Chakra featured in the design symbolizes truth, transparency, and good governance. Additionally, the rupee symbol (₹) at the center emphasizes the essential role of statistics in economic planning and policy making.

The logo's use of numbers and symbols represents modern data systems and statistical science. Complementing this, MoSPI's new mascot embodies the core values of accuracy, transparency, and data-driven governance, presenting data accessibly to the general public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

