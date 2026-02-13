Rural empowerment, transparency key to grassroots development: Arunachal DyCM

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday said the government remains committed to strengthening rural infrastructure and empowering farming communities, stressing that transparency, proper documentation and effective monitoring at the panchayat level are crucial for the implementation of welfare schemes. He said the VB G RAM G initiative reflects the collective resolve to ensure that the benefits of good governance reach the last mile under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mein was speaking at a 'Chaupal Beithak' (community outreach meeting) on VB G RAM G and also flagged off a tractor rally organised by the BJP in Namsai district, an official statement said. The Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB–G RAM G) Act, 2025 replaces MGNREGA to provide 125 days of guaranteed annual wage employment per rural household. The community outreach meeting witnessed enthusiastic participation from farmers, party workers and community members, carrying a strong message of rural empowerment and grassroots development, the statement said. Highlighting the role of self-help groups in transforming rural livelihoods, Mein observed that start-ups and innovation in Arunachal Pradesh are opening new avenues of growth for the youth. He stressed that coordinated efforts, responsible financial management and the use of technology are essential to ensure efficient utilisation of development funds and timely delivery of benefits to rightful beneficiaries. Later, the deputy chief minister inaugurated the Botanical Garden at Noi Chenam Tengapani in Namsai in the presence of local MLA Zingnu Namchoom, deputy commissioner C R Khampa and other officials. Describing the garden as a symbol of the government's dedication to biodiversity conservation and ecological awareness, Mein said Arunachal Pradesh is blessed with immense natural wealth, and such initiatives ensure its responsible preservation for future generations. In another programme, Mein inaugurated the annexe building of the district library in Namsai. He said the new facility reflects the government's firm commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure and nurturing a culture of reading and lifelong learning. A library, the deputy chief minister remarked, is not merely a building with books but a space where ideas are born, curiosity is encouraged, and young minds are shaped for the future. ''The expansion will provide improved facilities and a more conducive environment for students, researchers and knowledge seekers of Namsai and adjoining areas,'' he added.

