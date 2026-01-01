DJ Drug Test Surprise: New Year's Eve Anti-Drug Drive Success

On New Year's Eve, an anti-drug operation saw five individuals, including four DJs, test positive for drug consumption, as announced by the Telangana EAGLE Force.

The operation involved 15 EAGLE teams collaborating with the Prohibition and Excise Department and local police to conduct surprise checks across pubs and resorts to promote a drug-free celebration.

In total, 51 people were tested, with the majority of those caught being DJs. Authorities have committed to counselling and rehabilitation measures, highlighting their reformative approach as part of ongoing efforts to reduce drug use and underage drinking incidents at events.

