DJ Drug Test Surprise: New Year's Eve Anti-Drug Drive Success

During an anti-drug drive on New Year's Eve, five individuals tested positive for drug consumption, including four DJs. The Telangana EAGLE Force led surprise inspections at pubs and resorts with local authorities. Efforts include counselling and rehabilitation, contributing to a decline in drug-related incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:15 IST
DJ Drug Test Surprise: New Year's Eve Anti-Drug Drive Success
  • India

On New Year's Eve, an anti-drug operation saw five individuals, including four DJs, test positive for drug consumption, as announced by the Telangana EAGLE Force.

The operation involved 15 EAGLE teams collaborating with the Prohibition and Excise Department and local police to conduct surprise checks across pubs and resorts to promote a drug-free celebration.

In total, 51 people were tested, with the majority of those caught being DJs. Authorities have committed to counselling and rehabilitation measures, highlighting their reformative approach as part of ongoing efforts to reduce drug use and underage drinking incidents at events.

