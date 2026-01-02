Tragic Altercation in Delhi: Tailor Fatally Stabbed by Juvenile
A 50-year-old tailor was fatally stabbed by juveniles after he asked them not to play loud music. The incident, which occurred on New Year's Day in Delhi, has resulted in police apprehending a juvenile suspect while searching for another. The victim, Bihari Lal, succumbed to his injuries.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded on New Year's Day in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, where a 50-year-old tailor was fatally stabbed following a dispute with a group of juveniles. The police reported that Bihari Lal, the victim, succumbed to his injuries at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.
According to police sources, the altercation began when Lal objected to the group playing loud music. This escalated into a heated exchange, culminating in a class 9 dropout juvenile allegedly stabbing Lal in a fit of rage. An accomplice, identified as Arun, further assaulted Lal during the dispute.
The police have apprehended the juvenile suspect and recovered the weapon from his possession. An FIR has been filed at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station, while efforts continue to locate the second accused, Arun. Authorities are also reviewing eyewitness testimonies and CCTV footage from the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- tailor
- stabbing
- juveniles
- Bihari Lal
- New Year's Day
- police
- crime
- altercation
- Adarsh Nagar
ALSO READ
Man, wife, their two children killed as motorcycle crashes into stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni: Police.
Four-year-old girl among four killed as pick-up van collides with motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district: Police.
Gurugram Police Officers Suspended After VIP Car Crash Incident on New Year's Eve
Massive Recruitment Drive for Haryana Police
About 40 people dead and 115 injured in fire at Swiss Alpine bar during New Year's celebration, AP reports, citing police.