Tragic Altercation in Delhi: Tailor Fatally Stabbed by Juvenile

A tragic incident unfolded on New Year's Day in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, where a 50-year-old tailor was fatally stabbed following a dispute with a group of juveniles. The police reported that Bihari Lal, the victim, succumbed to his injuries at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

According to police sources, the altercation began when Lal objected to the group playing loud music. This escalated into a heated exchange, culminating in a class 9 dropout juvenile allegedly stabbing Lal in a fit of rage. An accomplice, identified as Arun, further assaulted Lal during the dispute.

The police have apprehended the juvenile suspect and recovered the weapon from his possession. An FIR has been filed at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station, while efforts continue to locate the second accused, Arun. Authorities are also reviewing eyewitness testimonies and CCTV footage from the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)