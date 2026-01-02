Tragedy at Nagla Sonth Petrol Pump: Mysterious Deaths Unraveled

Two employees at a private petrol pump in the Nagla Sonth area met an untimely demise under mysterious circumstances, officials reported on Friday.

Initial investigations suggest that the tragic deaths were due to suffocation, according to local authorities.

The incident unfolded late Thursday night within the jurisdiction of the Narkhi police station, and the victims have been identified as Mohit, aged 27, and Sagar, aged 26, both hailing from Etawah district.

Owner of the Girraj Filling Station, Ankit Yadav, stated that the two men retired to their room at the pump to sleep. Their unresponsive state was discovered the following morning, prompting others to forcibly open the door.

Upon arrival at the district hospital, medical professionals pronounced both men dead, according to Superintendent of Police (City) Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Authorities have notified the families, and arrangements for post-mortem examinations are currently underway.

