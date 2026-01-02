Elusive Drug Peddler Caught After Three-Year Chase

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended a notorious drug peddler, Tamana Ashraf, who had been on the run for three years, according to officials' statements on Friday.

A resident of the Batamaloo region, Ashraf was a key figure in a drug trafficking network involving over seven kilograms of charas, which was being sent to Mumbai through courier services.

After evading law enforcement across multiple states, Ashraf's arrest was finally secured through the persistent efforts of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force at her Batamaloo residence.

