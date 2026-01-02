Cyber Crime Unveiled: Arrests Over Obscene Posts Targeting Celebrity's Family

Two men have been apprehended for allegedly disseminating obscene and derogatory material against Kannada actor Darshan's wife and family on social media platforms. This development emerges while Darshan himself remains in custody in relation to a murder case, according to police reports on Friday.

The suspects, identified as 45-year-old auto-rickshaw driver Chandrashekar B from Bengaluru and 31-year-old software engineer Nithin from Davanagere, were detained following a complaint by Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi, filed at the Cyber Crime police station on December 24.

Vijayalakshmi's complaint highlighted that a group of individuals was targeting her family with offensive posts and messages across social media. Authorities confirmed that a coordinated investigation is underway, with further arrests expected as officials continue to track down additional suspects.

