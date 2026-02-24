Left Menu

Don’t view all organ donors with scepticism, says HC; directs DME to permit transplant

Justice P T Asha held that it would be unpragmatic to assess organ donation between nonrelatives on arithmetical scales or view them with scepticism. Hearing petitions from a patient suffering from chronic kidney disease stage V and his donor, seeking a direction to the authorisation committee of DME to grant approval for organ transplant, the court said the donor is the brother of the patients maternal aunts husband and he had come forward to offer his organ.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-02-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 11:55 IST
Don’t view all organ donors with scepticism, says HC; directs DME to permit transplant
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has directed the Directorate of Medical Education and Research here not to view all organ donors with scepticism, and directed it to grant permission for transplantation to a stage 5 chronic kidney disease patient with the organ donated by the brother of his maternal aunt's husband. Justice P T Asha held that ''it would be unpragmatic to assess organ donation between nonrelatives on arithmetical scales or view them with scepticism.'' Hearing petitions from a patient suffering from chronic kidney disease stage V and his donor, seeking a direction to the authorisation committee of DME to grant approval for organ transplant, the court said the donor is the brother of the patient's maternal aunt's husband and he had come forward to offer his organ. ''It's not to be forgotten that some compassionate individuals are willing to selflessly donate their organs to give a new lease of life to a family member or friend. So, it would be unpragmatic to assess every donation between nonrelatives on arithmetical scales or view them with scepticism in such summary proceedings,'' the Bench observed in the recent order. It said that saving a life was important. Justice Asha held that the rejection by the Authorisation Committee was arbitrary and baseless, and directed the Committee to grant permission for transplantation in accordance with law within a period of 3 weeks from the date of receipt of the copy of the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Students must leave Iran before panic strikes: Farooq Abdullah

Students must leave Iran before panic strikes: Farooq Abdullah

 India
2
Despite challenges, Indian tech industry growth to accelerate marginally to 6.1 per cent in FY26 from 5.9 per cent in FY25: Nasscom.

Despite challenges, Indian tech industry growth to accelerate marginally to ...

 Global
3
Tech industry continues to be net employment generator; employee count set to grow 2.3 per cent to 5.95 million by FY26-end: Nasscom.

Tech industry continues to be net employment generator; employee count set t...

 Global
4
PRECIOUS-Gold falls from three-week high on profit-booking, firm dollar

PRECIOUS-Gold falls from three-week high on profit-booking, firm dollar

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026