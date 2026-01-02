President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has proposed military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov for the influential position of presidential chief of staff.

This move follows the resignation of Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiy's longtime aide, who stepped down amidst a corruption scandal that has heightened public frustration. Yermak played a critical role as Kyiv's chief negotiator in U.S.-sponsored peace discussions, although he has not been implicated in the $100 million kickback scheme being investigated in the energy sector.

Highlighting Budanov's specialized expertise in security and diplomacy, Zelenskiy indicated a need for focused leadership as Ukraine navigates pressing security challenges. Budanov, whose appointment as chief of staff is yet to be formalized by decree, has a decorated history in managing military intelligence and operations pivotal to Ukraine's national defense.

