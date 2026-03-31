Top Official Corruption Scandal Hits Delhi's Civic Body

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has captured two high-ranking officials from Delhi's Municipal Corporation, including a deputy commissioner, on charges of bribery.

Lt Col Abhishek Kumar Mishra and Administrative Officer Devanshu Gautam were accused of seeking a Rs 4 lakh bribe to draft a favorable report for two suspended colleagues.

The CBI operation involved a sting, catching Gautam in the act of accepting money, prompting the duo's arrest and highlighting rampant corruption within the civic body.

(With inputs from agencies.)