Top Official Corruption Scandal Hits Delhi's Civic Body
The CBI has apprehended two senior officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi over bribery allegations. Deputy Commissioner Lt Col Abhishek Kumar Mishra and Administrative Officer Devanshu Gautam were arrested for allegedly demanding a Rs 4 lakh bribe to favorably alter the inquiry report of two suspended MCD employees.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:17 IST
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has captured two high-ranking officials from Delhi's Municipal Corporation, including a deputy commissioner, on charges of bribery.
Lt Col Abhishek Kumar Mishra and Administrative Officer Devanshu Gautam were accused of seeking a Rs 4 lakh bribe to draft a favorable report for two suspended colleagues.
The CBI operation involved a sting, catching Gautam in the act of accepting money, prompting the duo's arrest and highlighting rampant corruption within the civic body.
(With inputs from agencies.)