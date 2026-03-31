Traffic Cops Caught in Corruption Scandal

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has initiated legal action against two traffic police personnel for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a fellow woman officer. The incident reportedly occurred in the bustling region of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar, Maharashtra.

The accused, Police Inspector Sagar Ingole and Assistant Sub-Inspector Golar, were part of the Kashimira Traffic Division under the jurisdiction of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate. An FIR was filed following the complaint from the victimized woman constable.

The alleged misconduct took place in September 2025, involving demands for monetary benefits in exchange for favorable night duty allocations. This case highlights ongoing issues of corruption within the local law enforcement, as authorities continue to battle such malfeasance using the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)