Yemen's Leader Seeks Saudi Forum for Unity
Rashad al-Alimi, leading Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential council, has formally requested Saudi Arabia to host a forum to address Yemen's southern issue. He aims for an inclusive dialogue involving all southern factions, including UAE-backed separatists, to work towards resolution.
Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential council, has approached Saudi Arabia with a formal request to organize a forum to address the ongoing southern issue, according to a report from Saba news agency early Saturday.
Al-Alimi expressed his intention that the proposed forum would bring together all southern factions "without distinction." This includes the UAE-backed southern separatist movement, which has been a significant player in the region's dynamics.
The initiative underscores a concerted effort by Yemen's leadership to pursue broader inclusivity in dialogue, aiming to foster unity and find resolutions to the challenges facing the southern regions.
