Yemen's Leader Seeks Saudi Forum for Unity

Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential council, has approached Saudi Arabia with a formal request to organize a forum to address the ongoing southern issue, according to a report from Saba news agency early Saturday.

Al-Alimi expressed his intention that the proposed forum would bring together all southern factions "without distinction." This includes the UAE-backed southern separatist movement, which has been a significant player in the region's dynamics.

The initiative underscores a concerted effort by Yemen's leadership to pursue broader inclusivity in dialogue, aiming to foster unity and find resolutions to the challenges facing the southern regions.