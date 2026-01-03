CJI Surya Kant Lays Foundation for Judicial Infrastructure Boost in Bihar

During his visit to Patna, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant highlighted the urgent need for improved judicial infrastructure to address the demands of India's growing population and increasingly complex legal disputes. He emphasized the importance of building capacity to ensure efficient justice delivery.

Justice Kant laid foundation stones for seven key projects on the Patna High Court premises, including an ADR building, IT building, and hospital, among others. He noted that these developments are crucial for transitioning the judiciary from being paper-dependent to becoming digitally efficient and user-focused.

The launch of the e-ACR Nyaya application aims to modernize the process of filing and processing annual confidential reports online, contributing to the evolving judicial framework. Justice Kant emphasized integration of healthcare within court facilities, fostering a justice system that cares for its people.