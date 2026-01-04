Global Health Alert: Rising Threats from Contaminated Water, Measles, and Screwworm

In a grave health crisis, contaminated water has claimed nine lives in Indore, India, with over 200 people hospitalized due to a diarrhoea outbreak linked to polluted drinking water, according to local health authorities.

Meanwhile, South Carolina is grappling with a rising measles count, reaching 185 cases, with newly reported infections in the northwest regions, posing increasing public health challenges.

Additionally, in Mexico, authorities are confronting the spread of the New World screwworm parasite, now jeopardizing livestock near the U.S.-Mexico border, as efforts continue to prevent its expansion.