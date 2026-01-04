Cuban Leader Slams US Over Venezuela Incident

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned the United States for its actions against Venezuela and the capture of its president during a rally in Havana on Saturday. Speaking to thousands in front of the U.S. Embassy, Diaz-Canel labeled the move as 'state terrorism' and a breach of international law.

Venezuela, which supplies 30% of Cuba's oil in exchange for medical personnel, faces a crisis that could worsen Cuba's already fragile energy situation. Concern grows among Cubans for those working in Venezuela, though the Cuban health ministry assured they are safe.

US President Donald Trump, in an interview with the New York Post, expressed no intent to increase military actions against Cuba, suggesting the nation is on the verge of internal collapse. Cuba attributes economic troubles to US sanctions and describes suffering under a prolonged crisis of economic decline and resource shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)