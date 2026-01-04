Left Menu

Cuban Leader Slams US Over Venezuela Incident

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned the US for actions against Venezuela at a rally in Havana. The capture of Venezuela's president is seen as state terrorism and a violation of international law. Analysts warn losing Venezuela's oil will impact Cuba's energy supply. US President Trump has no plans for further military action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 02:33 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 02:33 IST
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned the United States for its actions against Venezuela and the capture of its president during a rally in Havana on Saturday. Speaking to thousands in front of the U.S. Embassy, Diaz-Canel labeled the move as 'state terrorism' and a breach of international law.

Venezuela, which supplies 30% of Cuba's oil in exchange for medical personnel, faces a crisis that could worsen Cuba's already fragile energy situation. Concern grows among Cubans for those working in Venezuela, though the Cuban health ministry assured they are safe.

US President Donald Trump, in an interview with the New York Post, expressed no intent to increase military actions against Cuba, suggesting the nation is on the verge of internal collapse. Cuba attributes economic troubles to US sanctions and describes suffering under a prolonged crisis of economic decline and resource shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

