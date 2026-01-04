Left Menu

Venezuelan Crisis: US Forces Capture Maduro Amidst Turmoil

In a surprising military operation, US forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, resulting in tensions within Venezuela and the international community. President Trump announced U.S. control over Venezuelan operations, while the legality of the operation faced scrutiny. Venezuelan citizens are divided, with protests and celebrations unfolding across various regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 04-01-2026 02:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 02:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a dramatic early-morning operation, U.S. military forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, sparking controversy and unrest throughout Venezuela. President Donald Trump announced plans to manage the nation and capitalize on its oil reserves while emphasizing the mission's success.

The capture has triggered significant backlash, with Venezuelan Vice President and supporters demanding Maduro's release, although widespread demonstrations in Caracas and other areas continue. Many Venezuelans are divided, evidenced by both streets filled with protesters and others eerily silent.

The implications of this audacious operation have reached U.S. soil, raising legal and ethical concerns among lawmakers who question the legitimacy of the attack. As the global spotlight focuses on Venezuela, debates continue about U.S. intervention and its legal grounds.

