Tensions Rise: US Captures Venezuelan President
Russia condemned the US for an act of armed aggression against Venezuela, following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Russia urged dialogue to prevent escalation. This incident has raised international tensions, with calls for peaceful resolution becoming increasingly critical amidst the geopolitical conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:48 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia expressed deep concern and condemnation over what it described as an "act of armed aggression" by the United States against Venezuela, following a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday.
The Ministry highlighted the importance of preventing further escalation and emphasized that finding a resolution through dialogue is crucial in the current situation.
The United States reportedly struck Venezuela and captured its President, Nicolas Maduro, who, according to President Donald Trump, has been removed from the country.