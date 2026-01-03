Left Menu

Tensions Rise: US Captures Venezuelan President

Russia condemned the US for an act of armed aggression against Venezuela, following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Russia urged dialogue to prevent escalation. This incident has raised international tensions, with calls for peaceful resolution becoming increasingly critical amidst the geopolitical conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:48 IST
Tensions Rise: US Captures Venezuelan President
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia expressed deep concern and condemnation over what it described as an "act of armed aggression" by the United States against Venezuela, following a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

The Ministry highlighted the importance of preventing further escalation and emphasized that finding a resolution through dialogue is crucial in the current situation.

The United States reportedly struck Venezuela and captured its President, Nicolas Maduro, who, according to President Donald Trump, has been removed from the country.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

 Venezuela
2
Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

 India
3
Italy Monitors Italian Community Amid Venezuela's Unrest

Italy Monitors Italian Community Amid Venezuela's Unrest

 Italy
4
U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move

U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026