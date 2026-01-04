Left Menu

Tragic Drowning: Brothers Lost in Narmada River

Two teenage brothers, Shubham and Vikas Yadav, tragically drowned in the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh. They were visiting Babri Ghat with their uncle when they attempted to swim. Shubham got caught in deep water, and Vikas tried to save him, resulting in both drowning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sehore | Updated: 04-01-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 12:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heart-wrenching incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, two teenage brothers drowned in the Narmada river. This tragic event took place at Babri Ghat on Saturday evening, according to local police.

The brothers, Shubham Yadav, 15, and Vikas Yadav, 16, were with their uncle en route to Harda district for work. The tragedy unfolded when Shubham entered the river for a swim but was caught in deeper waters.

In a desperate attempt to rescue his brother, Vikas jumped in after him, only for both to suffer the same fate. Their uncle was devastated, fainting upon witnessing the incident. The bodies were found later by locals and sent for post-mortem before being released to the family.

