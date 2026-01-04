Left Menu

Defamatory Social Media Posts Lead to Arrests in Darshan Case

Two individuals were arrested for posting defamatory content on social media against the wife of jailed Kannada actor Darshan. This action follows complaints by Vijayalakshmi, Darshan's wife, highlighting ongoing abuse online. Investigations are continuing to apprehend over 18 others partaking in this illegal activity.

Two individuals have been detained for allegedly sharing defamatory and obscene content aimed at Vijayalakshmi, the wife of imprisoned Kannada actor Darshan, police confirmed on Sunday.

The arrests came after Vijayalakshmi filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station on December 24, 2025, accusing numerous people of targeting her family with abusive messages on social media.

Police reported that the investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend more than 18 suspects involved in the harassment, following the initial arrests of Nagaraj Gullappa Talawar and Prashanth Talawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

