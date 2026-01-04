Call for Justice: Investigating Alleged Custodial Death in East Singhbhum

The East Singhbhum district police have formally requested a judicial inquiry into the alleged custodial death of Jeet Mahato, a resident of Gokulnagar. Mahato was taken into custody for possessing a stolen mobile phone. His health reportedly declined rapidly, leading to his death at MGM Hospital.

Controversy surrounds the incident, as Mahato's family claims he died from police torture, while a medical report attributes his death to complicated cerebral malaria. The district police conducted an in-camera post-mortem, which found no external injuries, prompting appeals for an impartial and transparent investigation.

Political leaders, including former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda and BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato, have branded the incident as "inhuman" and demanded a high-level probe. They also called for the suspension of the Officer-in-Charge and compensation for Mahato's family, as he was the primary breadwinner.