Village Head Accused in Fatal Shooting Incident in Patna

A fatal shooting allegedly carried out by a village head has left a community in shock on the outskirts of Patna. The victim, Dharamveer Paswan, was reportedly shot while walking outside his residence on Saturday evening.

Barh SDPO Anand Kumar Singh confirmed the incident occurred in the Jalgovind area. According to Singh, the village head, Bhagat Mukhiya, is accused of pulling the trigger before fleeing the scene.

Police have since arrested Subham Kumar in connection with the crime and are searching for Bhagat Mukhiya. Initial investigations point to an old feud as the motive behind this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)