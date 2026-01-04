Village Head Accused in Fatal Shooting Incident in Patna
A tragic incident occurred on Patna's outskirts as Dharamveer Paswan was allegedly shot by a village head, leading to his death. The suspected shooter, Bhagat Mukhiya, fled the scene. Police have arrested an accomplice and are investigating old grievances as the motive.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A fatal shooting allegedly carried out by a village head has left a community in shock on the outskirts of Patna. The victim, Dharamveer Paswan, was reportedly shot while walking outside his residence on Saturday evening.
Barh SDPO Anand Kumar Singh confirmed the incident occurred in the Jalgovind area. According to Singh, the village head, Bhagat Mukhiya, is accused of pulling the trigger before fleeing the scene.
Police have since arrested Subham Kumar in connection with the crime and are searching for Bhagat Mukhiya. Initial investigations point to an old feud as the motive behind this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Raipur Records 10% Drop in Crime Amid Intensified Policing
Unraveling Stabbing Incident in Jahangirpuri: Hunt for Assailants Intensifies
US-Venezuela Incident: Precision Strikes and Global Implications
Assault in Motion: Ambulance Used in Horrific Crime
Unfortunate Incident: RPF Constable Injured in Accidental Firing