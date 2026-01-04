Tragedy at Connaught Place: Unraveling the Mystery Behind a Fatal Leap

A 50-year-old man from Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, identified as Parvinder Singh Juneja, allegedly leapt to his death from the 12th floor of a five-star hotel in Connaught Place, according to police reports.

The tragedy, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, initiated a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities are scrutinizing potential financial difficulties, personal or professional disputes, as possible factors leading to the fatal decision. Despite exhaustive efforts, no suicide note has surfaced, leaving the motive unclear.

In response, police have cordoned off the vicinity for public safety and continued their probe, with extensive scrutiny of CCTV footage, interviews of hotel staff, and examination of entry logs. Forensic experts are also meticulously analyzing the scene. The hotel management is assisting fully in the ongoing investigation.