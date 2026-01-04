Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Blasts Flawed Election Process: Democracy at Risk?

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticized the Election Commission for a flawed SIR process in a letter to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, warning of mass disenfranchisement. She highlighted serious procedural issues, lack of preparedness, and informal instructions undermining democracy's foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has intensified her criticism of the Election Commission, accusing it of conducting an "arbitrary and flawed" Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls (SIR) in the state.

She contends that the process, riddled with irregularities, threatens mass disenfranchisement and undermines democracy.

In her letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Banerjee alleged procedural violations and administrative lapses, calling for a halt to the process if corrective steps aren't taken immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

