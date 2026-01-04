Mamata Banerjee Blasts Flawed Election Process: Democracy at Risk?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has intensified her criticism of the Election Commission, accusing it of conducting an "arbitrary and flawed" Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls (SIR) in the state.

She contends that the process, riddled with irregularities, threatens mass disenfranchisement and undermines democracy.

In her letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Banerjee alleged procedural violations and administrative lapses, calling for a halt to the process if corrective steps aren't taken immediately.

