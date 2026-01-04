Mamata Banerjee Blasts Flawed Election Process: Democracy at Risk?
Updated: 04-01-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:53 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has intensified her criticism of the Election Commission, accusing it of conducting an "arbitrary and flawed" Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls (SIR) in the state.
She contends that the process, riddled with irregularities, threatens mass disenfranchisement and undermines democracy.
In her letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Banerjee alleged procedural violations and administrative lapses, calling for a halt to the process if corrective steps aren't taken immediately.
If allowed to continue in its present form, SIR will cause irreparable damage, mass disenfranchisement of voters: Mamata to CEC.
SIR process compromised, strikes at basic structural framework of our democracy and spirit of Constitution: Mamata Banerjee writes to CEC.
