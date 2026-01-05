North Korea's Hypersonic Missile Test: A Show of Deterrence

North Korea, in a move indicative of its military posturing, test-fired hypersonic missiles reported by state media KCNA. Leader Kim Jong Un oversaw this launch, which underscores a strategy to bolster nuclear deterrence amidst current global political tensions.

According to KCNA, the missiles accurately hit targets over 1,000 km away, in the sea east of North Korea. This action coincided with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's visit to China and followed North Korea's denunciation of U.S. military strikes in Venezuela.

Analysts believe this provocation is linked to the October 2025 military parade showcasing North Korea's missile capabilities. Expert Hong Min noted that the recent tests aim to challenge U.S.-South Korea defensive systems by illustrating North Korea's readiness to launch at will.

(With inputs from agencies.)