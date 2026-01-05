Left Menu

Terrifying Roadside Blast Injures Young Boy in Kerala

An 11-year-old boy named Sreeharshan was injured in Kerala after stepping on a roadside explosive, likely used to deter wild animals. The incident is under investigation, and the boy is recovering in the hospital. Police suspect it might be a country-made explosive typically used against boars.

Palakkad | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An 11-year-old boy in north Kerala suffered a serious leg injury after encountering an explosive device on the roadside, police reported on Monday.

The boy, identified as Sreeharshan from Veettampara, was quickly taken to a hospital in Perinthalmanna following the Sunday incident, Ottappalam police revealed. The blast severely injured his leg, tearing flesh from the ankle.

Officials indicated the device could be a country-made explosive, commonly set up to deter wild boars in the area. Police have registered a case under the Explosive Substances Act and are examining the situation. The boy's condition is now stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

