Terrifying Roadside Blast Injures Young Boy in Kerala

An 11-year-old boy in north Kerala suffered a serious leg injury after encountering an explosive device on the roadside, police reported on Monday.

The boy, identified as Sreeharshan from Veettampara, was quickly taken to a hospital in Perinthalmanna following the Sunday incident, Ottappalam police revealed. The blast severely injured his leg, tearing flesh from the ankle.

Officials indicated the device could be a country-made explosive, commonly set up to deter wild boars in the area. Police have registered a case under the Explosive Substances Act and are examining the situation. The boy's condition is now stable.

