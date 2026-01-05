Left Menu

Tragic End Amidst Marital Discord: A Case from Southeast Delhi

A 32-year-old man, identified as Ajab Singh, was found dead at his in-laws' residence due to apparent suicide amidst ongoing marital discord. Police suspect no foul play. Singh's attempt to reconcile with his wife failed, leading to the tragic incident in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 12:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man named Ajab Singh was discovered dead in a room at his in-laws' home in southeast Delhi, police confirmed Monday.

Authorities received a PCR call on Sunday morning about a domestic dispute in Badarpur's Gautampuri area. Upon arrival, Singh, a Bulandshahar resident, was found dead on the first floor.

Singh had visited to reconcile with his wife but was declined by her family. After locking himself inside a room, police found him hanging when they broke open the door. Initial inquiries suggest stress from marital issues, with no suspicion of foul play. Investigations continue pending the post-mortem results.

