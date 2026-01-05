Tragic End Amidst Marital Discord: A Case from Southeast Delhi

A 32-year-old man named Ajab Singh was discovered dead in a room at his in-laws' home in southeast Delhi, police confirmed Monday.

Authorities received a PCR call on Sunday morning about a domestic dispute in Badarpur's Gautampuri area. Upon arrival, Singh, a Bulandshahar resident, was found dead on the first floor.

Singh had visited to reconcile with his wife but was declined by her family. After locking himself inside a room, police found him hanging when they broke open the door. Initial inquiries suggest stress from marital issues, with no suspicion of foul play. Investigations continue pending the post-mortem results.