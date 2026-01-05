Left Menu

Tragic Altercation: Woman Arrested for Stabbing South Korean Partner

A 22-year-old woman was sent to judicial custody for stabbing her live-in partner, a South Korean national, to death in Greater Noida. The altercation stemmed from frequent disputes, particularly over drinking habits. The incident occurred in Sector 150, with the police continuing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:45 IST
A 22-year-old woman has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody after an alleged fatal stabbing of her live-in partner, a South Korean national, in Greater Noida. The incident unravelled on Sunday night amid escalating tensions over the man's drinking habits.

The deceased, identified as Duck Hee Yuh, 46, was employed as a branch manager at a private firm. The couple, who met at a party two years ago, had been living together in Sector 150, Greater Noida.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kumar stated that following the woman's arrest, authorities are still piecing together events leading to the tragic incident. The partner was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead upon arrival. Investigations continue to uncover further details.

