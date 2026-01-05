Tragic Altercation: Woman Arrested for Stabbing South Korean Partner

A 22-year-old woman has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody after an alleged fatal stabbing of her live-in partner, a South Korean national, in Greater Noida. The incident unravelled on Sunday night amid escalating tensions over the man's drinking habits.

The deceased, identified as Duck Hee Yuh, 46, was employed as a branch manager at a private firm. The couple, who met at a party two years ago, had been living together in Sector 150, Greater Noida.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kumar stated that following the woman's arrest, authorities are still piecing together events leading to the tragic incident. The partner was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead upon arrival. Investigations continue to uncover further details.