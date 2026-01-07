Venezuela Mourns Military Losses in U.S. Raid

In response to a recent U.S. military operation, Venezuela has declared a week-long mourning period for soldiers who lost their lives in the raid meant to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced the period of remembrance on Tuesday.

The raid, which occurred over the weekend, resulted in the deaths of around two dozen Venezuelan military officers, as confirmed by the South American government. These losses have sparked a period of deep reflection and national mourning in Venezuela.

Additionally, the Cuban government has reported the loss of 32 of its military and police officers who were stationed in Venezuela. In light of their tragic deaths, Cuba has declared two days of mourning, reinforcing the somber mood across allied nations.