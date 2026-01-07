Left Menu

Venezuela Mourns Military Losses in U.S. Raid

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez has announced a week of mourning for military personnel killed during a recent U.S. operation aimed at capturing leader Nicolas Maduro. The raid resulted in the deaths of approximately two dozen Venezuelan officers, with Cuba also mourning 32 lost military personnel stationed in Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 05:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 05:10 IST
Venezuela Mourns Military Losses in U.S. Raid
Delcy Rodriguez

In response to a recent U.S. military operation, Venezuela has declared a week-long mourning period for soldiers who lost their lives in the raid meant to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced the period of remembrance on Tuesday.

The raid, which occurred over the weekend, resulted in the deaths of around two dozen Venezuelan military officers, as confirmed by the South American government. These losses have sparked a period of deep reflection and national mourning in Venezuela.

Additionally, the Cuban government has reported the loss of 32 of its military and police officers who were stationed in Venezuela. In light of their tragic deaths, Cuba has declared two days of mourning, reinforcing the somber mood across allied nations.

TRENDING

1
Sports Shakeup: Key Moves and Headlines in a Dynamic Arena

Sports Shakeup: Key Moves and Headlines in a Dynamic Arena

 Global
2
European Leaders Rally Behind Greenland Amid US Threat

European Leaders Rally Behind Greenland Amid US Threat

 Global
3
US Supreme Court to Rule on Trump's Tariffs Amid Domestic Legal Battles

US Supreme Court to Rule on Trump's Tariffs Amid Domestic Legal Battles

 Global
4
Venezuela's Sanctioned Oil Transfer to the U.S.

Venezuela's Sanctioned Oil Transfer to the U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026