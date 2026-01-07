China's Export Ban: The Rising Tide of Economic Tensions with Japan

China has implemented a ban on exporting dual-use items to Japan that could be used for military purposes, according to a statement by the commerce ministry on Tuesday. This action represents Beijing's response to controversial remarks made in early November by Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi concerning Taiwan.

Dual-use items encompass goods, software, or technologies with both civilian and military applications, such as specific rare earth elements essential for drones and chips. The ban affects exports intended for military use in Japan and warns that any organization or individual violating the mandate will face legal consequences. Japan's foreign ministry has expressed strong protest, declaring the move as 'absolutely unacceptable' and significantly deviating from international norms.

Relations between Beijing and Tokyo have soured since Takaichi characterized a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan as a serious threat to Japan. China views Taiwan as part of its territory, a claim Taiwan disputes. Amid escalating tensions, Japan has increased its defense spending and reconsidered its security policies, raising concerns in China over Japan's military intentions.