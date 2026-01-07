Left Menu

U.S. Maneuvers in Venezuela: Pressure on Cabello Amidst Transition

The Trump administration is exerting pressure on Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, demanding his cooperation with U.S. interests. As part of a broader strategy to stabilize Venezuela post-Maduro, the U.S. considers Cabello a key figure, despite concerns over his record of repression and potential to disrupt plans.

Updated: 07-01-2026 05:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 05:13 IST
The Trump administration is escalating pressure on Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, highlighting him as a potential target unless he supports Interim President Delcy Rodriguez in meeting U.S. demands.

Given Cabello's history of human rights abuses, the U.S. is wary of his potential to disrupt its plans, while also considering him and other Maduro loyalists crucial in maintaining stability.

Engaging with Maduro's allies, the administration seeks to avoid chaos and ensure cooperation on key issues, including halting illegal migration, curbing drug flows, and revitalizing the oil infrastructure.

