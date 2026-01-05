Left Menu

Uganda's Election Crackdown: Live Broadcasts Banned Amidst Escalating Tensions

Uganda has banned live broadcasts of riots and protests amid elections where President Museveni seeks to extend his 40-year rule. The government cites heightened tensions as the reason for the ban, while rights groups report a campaign of repression against opposition supporters.

  • Uganda

In a move that's sparked international concern, Uganda's government announced on Monday an outright ban on the live broadcasting of riots and other forms of violent demonstrations. This development comes as the East African nation heads into a pivotal election where President Yoweri Museveni is vying to extend his nearly four-decade-long tenure.

The Ministry of Information Communication and Technology defended the decision, claiming that such broadcasts could escalate tensions and induce panic within the nation. The authorities often label anti-government demonstrations as riots, fueling further concern over freedom of speech and press in the already tense political atmosphere.

This decision has drawn criticism from human rights groups, including Amnesty International, which accuses Ugandan security forces of executing a campaign of repression against supporters of Bobi Wine, Museveni's primary challenger. Allegations of arbitrary arrests and abuse underscore this controversial lead-up to the election.

