Death of Orai Prisoner Sparks Inquiry
A prisoner named Mewalal died from illness in Orai District Jail. Originally sentenced under IPC Section 328, Mewalal's health deteriorated, leading to his death at a medical college. A post-mortem panel has been established to investigate the death.
- Country:
- India
A prisoner serving time in Orai District Jail has died from illness, drawing attention to prison healthcare standards. Mewalal, approximately 60 years old, was initially sentenced last August for an offense under Section 328 of the IPC.
On January 4, he began showing signs of severe anxiety and was promptly transferred to the District Hospital Orai around 11 p.m. Unable to be treated due to the complexity of his condition, doctors advised hospital officials to send him to the Government Medical College Orai.
Sadly, upon arrival at the medical college, Mewalal was declared dead. A post-mortem panel has been assembled to determine the cause of death, as officials seek clarity on the circumstances leading to this incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt Launches Rapid Inquiry Into ManageMyHealth Cybersecurity Breach
Himachal Pradesh BJP Calls for High-Level Inquiry in Student Death
Hijab Controversy at Jadavpur University Sparks Inquiry
Tragedy at Haripad: Dialysis Mishap Sparks Health Department Inquiry
Karnataka Covid-19 Procurement Scandal: Inquiry Outcomes Await Public Release