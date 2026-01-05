Death of Orai Prisoner Sparks Inquiry

A prisoner serving time in Orai District Jail has died from illness, drawing attention to prison healthcare standards. Mewalal, approximately 60 years old, was initially sentenced last August for an offense under Section 328 of the IPC.

On January 4, he began showing signs of severe anxiety and was promptly transferred to the District Hospital Orai around 11 p.m. Unable to be treated due to the complexity of his condition, doctors advised hospital officials to send him to the Government Medical College Orai.

Sadly, upon arrival at the medical college, Mewalal was declared dead. A post-mortem panel has been assembled to determine the cause of death, as officials seek clarity on the circumstances leading to this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)