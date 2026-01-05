Left Menu

Stone Pelting Incident Sparks Communal Tension in Karnataka

Three minor boys were detained after pelting stones at Om Shakti devotees in Jagjeevan Ram Nagar, injuring two women. The act led to protests demanding legal action. Police investigations are ongoing amid fears of reprisals. Local politicians criticize the state government, alleging its policies encourage lawlessness.

The unrest in Jagjeevan Ram Nagar on Sunday night has put the spotlight on communal tensions in Karnataka, triggered by a stone pelting incident during a religious procession.

Three minor boys, reportedly involved in the attack that left two women injured, have been taken into custody, according to police sources.

Political leaders criticize the state government for its alleged failure in maintaining law and order, accusing it of selective law enforcement and contributing to rising communal tensions.

