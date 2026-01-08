UP govt committed to resolving every citizen's grievance: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reaffirmed the state government's commitment to resolving every citizen's problem, and directed officials to respond with utmost urgency.

Adityanath, on Thursday morning, interacted with around 150 people from across the state at a Janta Darshan held in the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan auditorium of Gorakhnath Temple. He reaffirmed that resolving every citizen's problem is the government's firm commitment and directed officials to act with utmost promptness and sensitivity to ensure justice for all.

According to an official statement, he stressed that all eligible beneficiaries must receive the benefits of welfare schemes, the needy should be provided proper medical treatment, and strict action must be taken against land grabbers and influential offenders.

He personally heard complaints and forwarded all applications to the concerned officials with clear instructions for time-bound and satisfactory resolution. Adityanath assured the people that the government stands fully committed to addressing the problems of every affected individual.

Responding to requests for financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses, the chief minister assured that no patient's treatment would be halted due to a lack of funds.

He instructed officials to promptly prepare estimates for advanced medical treatment, stating that once the estimates are submitted, funds would be released immediately.

Earlier in the morning, Adiyatnath, after offering prayers to Guru Gorakhnath and paying homage to the statue of his guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath, he toured the temple.

