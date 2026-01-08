"Action should not be taken against any innocent": Maulana Khalid Rasheed on stone-pelting incident at Turkman Gate

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli, Chairman of the Islamic Centre of India, condemned the recent anti-encroachment drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate, saying, "Action should not be taken against any innocent." Speaking to ANI, Maulana Khalid Rasheed urged authorities to consult affected parties before carrying out such operations.

"...The action should have been taken after holding discussions with the concerned parties...We condemn the violence that took place...Action should not be taken against any innocent," he said. The incident occurred during an anti-encroachment demolition drive conducted by the MCD near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, close to Ramlila Maidan, following directions from the Delhi High Court. According to Delhi Police, the demolition was carried out in the early hours of January 7, after several coordination meetings were held with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police shared the first viral CCTV footage from Turkman Gate, showing the Phase Ilahi Mosque Chowk during the incident. Individuals hiding their faces with masks can be seen running away as police moved in. The footage also captures stone-pelters fleeing to the other side and continuing to throw stones at the force Earlier today, Delhi Police identified 30 people linked to the stone-pelting incident during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) anti-encroachment drive near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in Turkman Gate of the national capital. A heavy police deployment was in place in the area.

A video from a police bodycam, taken before the stone-pelting, was recorded when the encroachments began to be removed. Similar videos are being viewed from police bodycams, which may have captured rioters. According to the police, 30 people have been identified in connection with the stone-pelting incident. They have identified them using CCTV footage and viral videos. Police teams are conducting raids to take them into custody.

In a related development, Delhi Police will send a summons to Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi to join the investigation. Mohibbullah Nadvi was present at the spot before the violence. Despite repeated requests by senior Delhi Police officials, he remained in the vicinity. (ANI)

