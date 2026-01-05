Left Menu

Suspended Silence: AAP MLAs Penalized Amid Pollution Protests

Four AAP MLAs were suspended for disrupting the Delhi Assembly session over air pollution protests. The legislators wore gas masks to highlight the city's pollution issues during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address. Accusations flew regarding mask expenses, and the session timings were advanced as tensions escalated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:32 IST
Suspended Silence: AAP MLAs Penalized Amid Pollution Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, namely Sanjeev Jha, Som Dutt, Kuldeep Kumar, and Jarnail Singh, faced suspension on Monday during the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly. The suspension, ordered for the remaining three days of the session, came as a result of their disruption during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address.

The disruption was linked to protests about Delhi's air pollution, with the MLAs donning gas masks as a visual demonstration. The protests sparked intense discussions, resulting in Speaker Vijender Gupta's call for opposition members to be marshalled out of the House. Meanwhile, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized AAP for not taking action on pollution during its tenure in power.

Afterwards, PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh moved a resolution to suspend the four lawmakers, which was passed by the House. The session's timing has also been altered; it will now begin at 11 AM instead of 2 PM. Jha defended their actions as necessary opposition inquiry into the pollution crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Railways: Transforming Travel with Efficient Budget Utilization

Indian Railways: Transforming Travel with Efficient Budget Utilization

 India
2
Delhi's Architectural Transformation: Consulting Architects Join Forces

Delhi's Architectural Transformation: Consulting Architects Join Forces

 India
3
Latvian Ship Under Investigation in Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Mystery

Latvian Ship Under Investigation in Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Mystery

 Global
4
Government Lifts Import Ban on Low Ash Metallurgical Coke

Government Lifts Import Ban on Low Ash Metallurgical Coke

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026