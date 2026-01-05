Suspended Silence: AAP MLAs Penalized Amid Pollution Protests

Four Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, namely Sanjeev Jha, Som Dutt, Kuldeep Kumar, and Jarnail Singh, faced suspension on Monday during the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly. The suspension, ordered for the remaining three days of the session, came as a result of their disruption during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address.

The disruption was linked to protests about Delhi's air pollution, with the MLAs donning gas masks as a visual demonstration. The protests sparked intense discussions, resulting in Speaker Vijender Gupta's call for opposition members to be marshalled out of the House. Meanwhile, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized AAP for not taking action on pollution during its tenure in power.

Afterwards, PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh moved a resolution to suspend the four lawmakers, which was passed by the House. The session's timing has also been altered; it will now begin at 11 AM instead of 2 PM. Jha defended their actions as necessary opposition inquiry into the pollution crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)