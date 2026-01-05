Odisha's Grievance Cell Successfully Resolves Majority of Complaints

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared on Monday that the grievance hearing mechanism of the state government is seeing tremendous growth in popularity, having resolved 95% of complaints received so far through the Chief Minister's grievance cell.

While attending the year's first and 16th grievance hearing session, Majhi reported that out of 13,358 grievances received, 12,748 complaints were resolved, indicating a resolution rate of 95%. Furthermore, he highlighted that through the web portal and postal services, the cell has received 1,49,418 complaints, with about 88% of them successfully resolved.

Majhi expressed gratitude for the public's trust, underscoring the administration's commitment to accessible governance. The CM announced plans to extend hearings to more locations and increase the frequency, aiming to bridge the gap between administration and the public.

