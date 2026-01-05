BJP Leader Proposes Bottled Water Solution to Delhi's Water Crisis

The water supply crisis has prompted BJP leader and former MLA Sardar R P Singh to propose an unconventional solution for Delhi residents: bottled water. Amid concerns following reported deaths due to contaminated water in Indore, Singh suggests the Delhi government provide residents with free bottled water.

Speaking with PTI, Singh revealed that he has communicated his proposal to Delhi's Water Minister, Parvesh Sahib Singh, including a reminder for action. He advocates for an innovative funding method, suggesting that advertisements on the bottles and an app for ordering water could cover costs.

Highlighting the prevalent issue of contamination from outdated pipelines, Singh argues that bottled water is a safer option. For poorer residents unable to afford water purification systems, this proposal could mitigate health risks and even create new employment opportunities through initiatives like water ATMs and home delivery services.

