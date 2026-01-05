Left Menu

BJP Leader Proposes Bottled Water Solution to Delhi's Water Crisis

BJP leader Sardar R P Singh has recommended the Delhi government supply bottled water amid water supply concerns following deaths in Indore. He suggests funding through advertisements and proposes setting up water ATMs to ensure safe drinking water, citing health risks from contaminated supply and costly home purification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The water supply crisis has prompted BJP leader and former MLA Sardar R P Singh to propose an unconventional solution for Delhi residents: bottled water. Amid concerns following reported deaths due to contaminated water in Indore, Singh suggests the Delhi government provide residents with free bottled water.

Speaking with PTI, Singh revealed that he has communicated his proposal to Delhi's Water Minister, Parvesh Sahib Singh, including a reminder for action. He advocates for an innovative funding method, suggesting that advertisements on the bottles and an app for ordering water could cover costs.

Highlighting the prevalent issue of contamination from outdated pipelines, Singh argues that bottled water is a safer option. For poorer residents unable to afford water purification systems, this proposal could mitigate health risks and even create new employment opportunities through initiatives like water ATMs and home delivery services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

