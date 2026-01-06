Deadly Ambush: Nigerian Soldiers Face Tragic Attack in Borno
At least nine Nigerian soldiers were killed and several injured when their convoy hit a landmine in Borno state. The attack occurred near Bindundul village, where ISWAP fighters are active. The soldiers were en route from Maiduguri to Damasak when militants launched a surprise assault.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 00:11 IST
At least nine Nigerian soldiers lost their lives in Borno state after their convoy encountered a landmine and subsequent gunfire, according to security sources.
On Sunday, the deadly ambush occurred near Bindundul village, in a region where ISWAP militants are known to operate. Several other soldiers were injured in the attack.
The convoy was traveling from Maiduguri to Damasak when the incident unfolded, leaving military officials yet to comment on the growing threat in Nigeria's volatile northeast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Land Dispute Leads to Fatal Attack in Uttar Pradesh
Jihadist Attack at Morila Gold Mine Escalates Security Concerns in Mali
School Scare: Chemical Attack Leaves Four Students Injured in Odisha
Political Tensions Rise: Arrests in Sandeshkhali Police Attack
Cardinal Alencherry Condemns Attacks on Christians Post-Christmas