Left Menu

Deadly Ambush: Nigerian Soldiers Face Tragic Attack in Borno

At least nine Nigerian soldiers were killed and several injured when their convoy hit a landmine in Borno state. The attack occurred near Bindundul village, where ISWAP fighters are active. The soldiers were en route from Maiduguri to Damasak when militants launched a surprise assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 00:11 IST
Deadly Ambush: Nigerian Soldiers Face Tragic Attack in Borno
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least nine Nigerian soldiers lost their lives in Borno state after their convoy encountered a landmine and subsequent gunfire, according to security sources.

On Sunday, the deadly ambush occurred near Bindundul village, in a region where ISWAP militants are known to operate. Several other soldiers were injured in the attack.

The convoy was traveling from Maiduguri to Damasak when the incident unfolded, leaving military officials yet to comment on the growing threat in Nigeria's volatile northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand High Court Embraces Digital Summons for Cheque Bounce Cases

Uttarakhand High Court Embraces Digital Summons for Cheque Bounce Cases

 India
2
Egypt Triumphs in Extra-Time Thriller Against Benin

Egypt Triumphs in Extra-Time Thriller Against Benin

 Global
3
Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge as Venezuela's Interim Leader Amidst Political Tumult

Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge as Venezuela's Interim Leader Amidst Political ...

 Global
4
Mystery in Jhansi: Autorickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Murder Probe

Mystery in Jhansi: Autorickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Murder Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026