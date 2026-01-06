Deadly Ambush: Nigerian Soldiers Face Tragic Attack in Borno

At least nine Nigerian soldiers lost their lives in Borno state after their convoy encountered a landmine and subsequent gunfire, according to security sources.

On Sunday, the deadly ambush occurred near Bindundul village, in a region where ISWAP militants are known to operate. Several other soldiers were injured in the attack.

The convoy was traveling from Maiduguri to Damasak when the incident unfolded, leaving military officials yet to comment on the growing threat in Nigeria's volatile northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)