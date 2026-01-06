Left Menu

Madras High Court Upholds Lighting of Deepathoon

The Madras High Court's Madurai Division upheld a ruling allowing the lighting of a lamp on the Deepathoon at Thirupparankundram hill, confirming it belongs to the Lord Subramania Swamy Temple. Petitioner Rama Ravikumar hailed the decision as a win for Lord Muruga's devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 11:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court's Madurai Division Bench on Tuesday affirmed a single judge's ruling permitting the lighting of a lamp at Deepathoon on Thirupparankundram Hill.

The Division Bench, comprising Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan, clarified that the site of the stone pillar known as Deepathoon is part of the Lord Subramania Swamy Temple.

Petitioner Rama Ravikumar applauded the judgment, describing it as a triumph for devotees of Lord Muruga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

