Madras High Court Upholds Lighting of Deepathoon

The Madras High Court's Madurai Division Bench on Tuesday affirmed a single judge's ruling permitting the lighting of a lamp at Deepathoon on Thirupparankundram Hill.

The Division Bench, comprising Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan, clarified that the site of the stone pillar known as Deepathoon is part of the Lord Subramania Swamy Temple.

Petitioner Rama Ravikumar applauded the judgment, describing it as a triumph for devotees of Lord Muruga.

